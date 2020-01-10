Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot a 4-over-par 74 in the first round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu and is tied for 102nd place.
Dahmen, who tees off at 2:10 p.m. today, is nine shots behind leader Collin Morikawa. The round was suspended by darkness and will resume today. Dahmen bogeyed Nos. 1 and 5 and double-bogeyed No. 2 to go out in 39. He then bogeyed No. 13 and recorded his only birdie at No. 18.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round on No. 10 at 2:10 p.m. Pacific today.