> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his 10th event of the PGA Tour season, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, starting Thursday at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., where he now calls home.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for sixth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., finishing five shots behind eventual champion Tom Hoge. He made $293,625 in the event.
Dahmen will tee off in the first round at 12:24 p.m. on No. 10 with playing partners J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell.