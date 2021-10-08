> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-under-par 67 in Thursday’s first round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 31st place, six shots behind leader Sung Kang.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 16 and a bogey on No. 14 to make the turn in 34. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 7:24 a.m. today on No. 1 in the second round with playing partners Robert Streb and Richy Werenski.