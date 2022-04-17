> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had his third consecutive sub-70 round of the RBC Heritage on Saturday, shooting a 2-under-par 69 to remain in the top 10 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour with his first career victory a little more than a year ago, is tied for ninth place with three other players at 8-under 205 and still is three shots behind the leader, who now is Harold Varner III.
Starting on No. 1, he had a bogey on No. 4 and birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 to make the turn in 35. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 11 and 16 with a bogey on No. 13 for his score.
He will tee off in today’s final round at 10 a.m. with three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.