> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-over-par 74 in Wednesday’s first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in San Diego.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour, is tied for 126th place.
Starting on No. 10, Dahmen had birides on Nos. 10, 12 and 17 with bogeys on Nos. 11, 12 and 18 to make the turn in 36. On his back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 2 and 7.
Dahmen will tee off in today’s second round at 10:20 a.m. at Torrey Pines North with playing partners Si Woo Kim and Nick Taylor.