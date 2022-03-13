Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 71 in the second round, and was at 2 under after 12 holes of third round before play was suspended today at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event almost one year ago, is at 5 under overall and tied for 11th place, four shots behind leader Anirban Lahiri.
Starting on No. 10 in his second round, Dahmen had bogeys on Nos. 10 and 18 with birdies on Nos. 11, 15 and 16 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 1 and 7 with birdies on Nos. 2 and 5 for his finish.
Then beginning his third round at No. 1, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 6 and 7 and a bogey on No. 9 to make the turn in 35. He had a birdie on No. 11 when play was finished for the day.