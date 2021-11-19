> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a bogey-free 5-under-par 65 in Thursday’s first round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course in Sea Island, Ga.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 34th place, five shots behind leader Sebastian Munoz.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 to make the turn in 33. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 12, 13 and 16 for his finish.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round at 6:50 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 on the Plantation course with playing partners Matt Kuchar and Zach Johnson.