Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will compete in his 18th PGA Tour event of the season, the Workday Charity Open, starting Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. This is the first of two consecutive events at the course in the suburb of Columbus, Ohio. Next week is the Memorial Tournament, the event the legendary Jack Nicklaus founded.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the Tour, shot a 12-under 268 to tie for 20th place at the Travelers Championship on June 29.
Dahmen will tee off at 6:02 a.m. Pacific at No. 1 with Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley.