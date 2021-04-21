› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 17th event of the season, the Zurich Classic, starting Thursday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 74th at the Valero Texas Open on April 4.
He will tee off at 11:23 a.m. Pacific on No. 10, along with teammate Lanto Griffin, with playing partners Branden Grace and Harold Varner III.