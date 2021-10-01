Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-under-par 68 in Thursday’s first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 17th place, four shots behind leader Sahith Theegala.
Starting on No. 10, he had a bogey-free first nine holes with birdies on Nos. 10, 12-14, and 16-17 to make the turn at 6-under 30. On his back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 2, 4 and 8 with a birdie on No. 3.
He will tee off at 11:06 a.m. Pacific today in the second round on No. 1 with Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff.