> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will compete in the second event of the season, the 120th United States Open championship, starting Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the Tour, last week finished in a tie for 52nd place at the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif.
This will be Dahmen’s second appearance at the major tournament. In his first, he missed the cut at the 2019 Open which was played at Pebble Beach.
This year’s Open, which originally was scheduled for June, was pushed to this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He will tee off at 4:01 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Rasmus Hojgaard and J.T. Poston.