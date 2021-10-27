> Glenette Otton, of Lewston, who died Oct. 19, was the great-grandmother of University of Washington junior tight end Cade Otton, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last year. She also was the grandmother of former USC quarterback Brad Otton, and the mother of former Tumwater High School coach Sid Otton, the winningest high school football coach in Washington history.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region