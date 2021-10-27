> Glenette Otton, of Lewston, who died Oct. 19, was the great-grandmother of University of Washington junior tight end Cade Otton, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last year. She also was the grandmother of former USC quarterback Brad Otton, and the mother of former Tumwater High School coach Sid Otton, the winningest high school football coach in Washington history.

