› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 71 in Friday’s second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Dahmen, in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, missed the cut by six shots after a two-day total of 5-over 149.
Starting at No. 10 on the North Course, he bogeyed Nos. 13, 16 and 18, and he had a birdie on No. 17 to make the turn in 38. On his back nine, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 1 and 5-7 with a bogey on No. 8.
Dahmen is scheduled to play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., starting Thursday.