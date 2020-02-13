Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will compete in his 12th PGA Tour event of the season, the Genesis Invitational, starting today at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the Tour, finished tied for 14th at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday. He will tee off at 11:10 a.m. on No. 1.
