> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-over-par 72 on the Plantation course after Thursday’s first round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Ga.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is eight shots behind co-leaders Matt Wallace and Camilo Villegas, who each shot 6-under 64 on the Seaside course.
Starting on No. 1, he bogeyed Nos. 4 and 5 before a birdie on No. 9 to make the turn in 37. Dahmen’s only blemish on the back nine came at No. 16 with a bogey.
He will tee off at 7:50 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 on the Seaside course with playing partners Sean O’Hair and Adam Schenk.