> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot an even-par 70 in Saturday’s third round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort’s Sea Island course in Sea Island, Ga.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 44th place, 12 shots behind leader Talor Gooch at 4-under 208.
Starting on No. 10, he had a birdie on No. 13 with a bogeys on Nos. 10, 14 and 17 to make the turn in 37. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 1, 4 and 5 with a bogey on No. 7 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in today’s final round at 6:47 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 on the Sea Island course with playing partners Peter Malnati and Wyndham Clark.