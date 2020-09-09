> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will compete in the first event of the season, the Safeway Open, at the Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif., starting Thursday.
Dahmen, who is starting his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, previously finished in a tie for 20th on Aug. 29 at the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club’s North Course in Olympia Fields, Ill. That ended his 2019-20 season, one in which he achieved career highs in top-10 finishes (5) and prize money ($2,120,973) along with his best finish in the FedEx Cup rankings (38th).
Dahmen had a run of six consecutive cuts made, including a stretch where he placed in the top 20 four consecutive times. His best finish was a tie for fifth in back-to-back events — Feb. 16 at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera in Los Angeles and March 8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
Besides the two fifth-place finishes, Dahmen was in contention for the title June 21 at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head before a final-round 75 saw him fall back from a tie for second place to a tie for 48th. Dahmen currently sits No. 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
He will tee off at No. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific with playing partners J.J. Spaun and Chase Seiffert.