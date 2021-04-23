Dahmen

Clarkston's Joel Dahmen and partner Lanto Griffin had a 3-under-par 69 in the first round of the Zurich Classic.

 PGA Tour

> Clarkston High School graduate JOEL DAHMEN and playing partner Lanto Griffin carded a 3-under-par 69 on Thursday in the first round of the Zurich Classic, a two-player team event on the PGA Tour in Avondale, La. They’re tied for 62nd place, seven strokes behind the leaders.

Tags