> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his 12th event of the PGA Tour season, the Players Championship, starting Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour almost a full year ago, finished in a tie for 62nd place at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., finishing 23 shots behind eventual champion Joaquin Niemann at 4-over-par 288. He made $23,640 in the event.
Dahmen will tee off in the first round at 5:13 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Brian Gay and Corey Conners.