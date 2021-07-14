› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 23rd event of the PGA Tour season, the British Open, starting Thursday at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 21st place July 4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club to earn $81,750.
He will tee off at 12:14 a.m. Pacific at No. 1 with playing partners Daniel Berger and Joaquin Niemann.