> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot an even-par 71 and is tied for 28th place after Friday’s second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is seven shots behind leader Matthew Wolff.
Starting on No. 1, he had bogeys on Nos. 3, 7 and 9 with birdies on Nos. 4 and 8 to make the turn in 37. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 13 before bogeys on Nos. 14 and 16 for his score.
He will tee off in the third round at 7:19 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partners Andrew Putnam and Tony Finau.