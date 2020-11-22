› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-over-par 71 and sits in a tie for 31st place after Saturday’s third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside course at the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is at 6-under 206, 11 shots behind leader Robert Streb.
Starting on No. 1, Dahmen had a string of nine consecutive pars to open his round, but then he had a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 No. 10. He finished his round with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 6:30 a.m. Pacific today in the final round with playing partners Nate Lashley and Doug Ghim.