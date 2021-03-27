> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 71, which puts him in a tie for fourth place after Friday’s second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship at the Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, currently sits at 6-under 138, one shot behind co-leaders Rafael Campos, Fabrizio Zanotti and Justin Suh.
Starting on No. 1, he had a bogey on No. 2, birdies on Nos. 4 and 7 and a double bogey on No. 8 to make the turn in 37. On the back nine, he had birides on Nos. 12 and 14 for his score.
He will tee off at 9:50 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partner Graeme McDowell.