> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his 13th event of the PGA Tour season, the Valspar Championship, starting Thursday at Innsbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour almost a full year ago, finished in a tie for 33rd place at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., finishing 10 shots behind eventual champion Cameron Smith at 3-under-par 285. He made $100,111.11 in the event.
Dahmen will tee off in the first round at 1:03 p.m. Pacific on No. 10 with playing partners Michael Thompson and Andrew Landry.