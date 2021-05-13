> Austin Buchanan, a former Moscow High School student, was a member of the national championship Hawaii men’s volleyball team.
The Rainbow Warriors (17-1) won the NCAA championship with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 victory against BYU on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Buchanan, who moved from Moscow to Danville, Calif., three years ago to attempt to get a scholarship in college, redshirted this season.
Playing his final two years at Monte Vista High School, Buchanan was a first-team all-league selection, named as a VolleyballMag.com Fab 50 pick and was invited to play at the USA Volleyball holiday camp during his sophomore and junior years. He recorded 49 aces and 570 assists.
He is the son of longtime University of Idaho volleyball coach Debbie Buchanan.