Dahmen

Clarkston's Joel Dahmen will compete in this weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

> JOEL DAHMEN will tee off at 6:27 a.m. Pacific on Thursday in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at par-70 Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The Clarkston High School graduate tied for 55th on Sunday in the PGA Championship. Last year in the Schwab, he tied for 19th.

Tags