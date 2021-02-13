› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a second consecutive 1-under-par 71 on Friday to make the cut after two rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, made his first cut in the past four tournaments. The previous time he played on the weekend was at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December, where he finished in a tie for 20th place with four consecutive rounds below 70.
Dahmen currently is in a tie for 51st place, 10 shots behind leader Jordan Spieth.
Starting on No. 10 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, he birdied Nos. 12, 14 and 17 to make the turn in 33. On his back nine, he bogeyed Nos. 2 and 9 for his finish.
He will tee off at 9:20 a.m. today on No. 10 at Pebble Beach Golf Links with playing partners Rob Oppenheim and Chris Kirk.