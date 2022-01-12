Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be playing in his seventh event of the PGA Tour season, the Sony Open, starting Thursday at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 28th place at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii. He made $110,500.
He will tee off at 2:20 p.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Lucas Glove and Nate Lashley.