Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will compete in his 14th PGA Tour event of the season, the Players Championship, starting today at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the Tour, finished tied for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, tying for his best finish of the season to date. With that finish, Dahmen also qualified for the second time to the British Open, which will take place from July 16-19 at Royal St. Georges in Sandwich, England. He will tee off for this event at 6:30 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 with playing partners Branden Grace and Harris English. His second round will begin at 4:08 a.m. Pacific on Friday at No. 1.
