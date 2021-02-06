› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen almost pulled off the impossible, but he fell one shot shy of making the cut Friday after the second round of The Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, carded a 6-under-par 65 on his round, which left him with a two-day total of 2-under 140. But the cut was at 3-under 139.
Starting on No. 10, Dahmen carded birdies at Nos. 11, 13, 14, 17 and 18 to make the turn in 31. On his back nine, he had a birdie on No. 2 but made bogeys on Nos. 3 and 7 for his score.
Dahmen next will compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach (Calif.) Pro-Am starting Thursday.