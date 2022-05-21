> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday as the visiting Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, hit a 95 mph fastball on a 2-2 count against Los Angeles starter Chase Silseth over the wall in right field in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium, scoring Jed Lowrie, to make it 3-2.
He also singled and stole his third base of the season. Brown is 7-for-16 in his past four games with two doubles, a triple and a homer.
Brown currently is hitting .197 with four home runs and 21 RBI this season.