> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-over-par 76 and missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, had a two-round total 6-over 150 and missed the cut by four shots.
Starting on No. 1, he birdied the opening hole but double-bogeyed No. 6 to make the turn in 37. On the back nine, he bogeyed Nos. 10, 12 and 14, then birdied Nos. 16 and 17 before a double bogey on No. 18 for his score.
Dahmen next will play in The Players Championship that starts Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.