› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen fired a 3-under-par 68 on Thursday in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, sits in a tie for 13th place, three shots behind leader Russell Knox. He finished with five birdies and two bogeys.
Starting on No. 1, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 5, 7 and 8 to make the turn in 31. On the back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 11 and 14 for his score.
Dahmen teed off early this morning on No. 10 with playing partners Will Zalatoris and Alex Noren.