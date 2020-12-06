› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen fired a 3-under-par 68 to remain in contention after Saturday’s third round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, dropped six spots and now is tied for 11th place, six shots behind leader Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 203. He finished with seven birdies and four bogeys in his round.
Starting on No. 1, Dahmen bogeyed the opening hole but followed with birdies on Nos. 2, 3 and 5. After a bogey on No. 6, he birdied No. 8 to make the turn in 34. On the back nine, Dahmen birdied No. 13 but had bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 before finishing with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.
He will tee off on No. 1 at 6:20 a.m. Pacific today in the final round with playing partners Steve Stricker and Brendon Todd.