> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 70 in the rain-delayed first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and winner of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 28, is in a tie for 56th place, seven shots behind leader Davis Thompson.
Starting on No. 1, he parred the first 11 holes before he had birdies on Nos. 12, 15 and 18 and a bogey on No. 13 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round with playing partners Martin Trainer and Ryan Armour.