> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had a 2-under-par 69 in the second round of the Valspar Championship on Friday at Innsbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour almost a full year ago, is in a tie for 25th place at 5-under 137, nine shots behind leader Matthew NeSmith.
Starting on No. 1, he had a birdie on No. 6 and a bogey on No. 9 to make the turn in 36. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the third round at 8:45 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partner Shane Lowry.