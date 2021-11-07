> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 69 and is tied for 37th place after Saturday’s third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is at 8-under 205 overall and 11 shots behind leader Viktor Hovland.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 4 and 8 to make the turn in 34. On the back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 10 and 17 with birides on Nos. 13 and 16 for his score.
He will tee off in the final round at 8 a.m. Pacific today on No. 1 with playing partner Henrik Norlander.