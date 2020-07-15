Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will compete in his 19th PGA Tour event of the season, the Memorial Tournament, starting Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the Tour, missed the cut last week at the Workday Charity Open, also contested at the same course, after shooting a 16-over-par 160.
Dahmen will tee off at 9:22 a.m. Pacific at No. 1 on Thursday and 4:22 a.m. Pacific on Friday with playing partners Emiliano Grillo and Henrik Norlander.