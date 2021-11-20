> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 1-over-par 73 in Friday’s second round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort’s Plantation course in Sea Island, Ga.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 52nd place, nine shots behind leader Talor Gooch at 4-under 138.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on Nos. 11, 16 and 18 with a bogey on No. 14 to make the turn in 34. On his back nine, he had a birdie on No. 5 with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 7 and a double bogey on No. 3 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in today’s third round at 7:09 a.m. Pacific on No. 10 on the Sea Island course with playing partners Kyle Stanley and Denny McCarthy.