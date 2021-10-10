> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a second consecutive 1-under-par 70 in Saturday’s third round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is at 6-under 207 overall and tied for 54th place, trailing leader Adam Schenk by 12 shots.
Starting on No. 1, he had bogeys on Nos. 2 and 4 and a birdie on No. 9 to make the turn in 36. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 13 and 16 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 8:30 a.m. today on No. 1 in the final round with playing partner Cam Davis.