> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday in the Oakland Athletics’ 14-4 home loss to Minnesota.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, singled home Ramon Laureno in the first inning to bring the A’s within 3-1. He then tripled in the third and scored on a Christian Bethancourt groundout that made it 4-2.
It came a day after the 6-foot-1, 223-pound outfielder went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Oakland’s 5-2 victory against Minnesota.
Brown currently is hitting .186 with three home runs and 19 RBI this season.