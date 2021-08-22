> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown went 1-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs in Oakland’s 6-5 loss Saturday to San Francisco.
Brown, a 2015 graduate, was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas for the second time Friday, but was immediately recalled after outfielder Stephen Piscotty had to go on the 10-day injured list.
Brown singled in his first at-bat in the first inning against Giants right-handed starter Kevin Gausman, scoring Starling Marte and Josh Harrison to put the Athletics on top 3-0.
Brown, an outfielder who also sees playing time at first base, is hitting .206 in 92 games played, 58 starts, this season. In 228 at-bats, he has 47 hits, 26 of them going for extra bases. Brown has scored 34 runs, stolen four bases, hit nine doubles and a triple, and has 16 home runs and 39 RBI. He has walked 21 times, including twice intentionally, and has struck out 73 times. Brown’s on-base percentage is .274, and he is slugging at a .465 clip.
This year, Brown has eight two-hit games, two three-hit games and a walkoff home run May 7 in a 2-1 win against Tampa Bay. He has had 10 games with two or more RBI.