Mayyi Mahama, a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania and 2018 Pullman High School grad, won the women’s weight throw Saturday at the Navy Invitational, Annapolis, Md. Mahama had a throw of 63 feet, 11 inches.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mayyi Mahama, a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania and 2018 Pullman High School grad, won the women’s weight throw Saturday at the Navy Invitational, Annapolis, Md. Mahama had a throw of 63 feet, 11 inches.