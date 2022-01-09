> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-under-par 69 in Saturday’s third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation Golf Course in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is tied for 23rd place, 13 shots behind co-leaders Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm.
Starting on No. 1, Dahmen had bogeys on Nos. 2 and 8 with a birdie on No. 5 to go out in 37. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 11 and 13-16 for his finish.
Dahmen will tee off in today’s final round at 11 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partner Garrick Higgo for the third time this week.