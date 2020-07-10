Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shot a 7-over-par 79 and is in a tie for 153rd place after the first round of the Workday Charity Open on Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the PGA Tour, sits 14 shots behind leader Collin Morikawa going into today’s second round. Dahmen had just one birdie in his round, coming on No. 8. He finished with six bogeys and a double bogey on No. 6.
Dahmen tees off on No. 10 at 11:27 a.m. Pacific today with playing partners Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley.