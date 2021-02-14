› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 3-over-par 75 on Saturday in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is at 1-over 217 for the event, tied for 59th place, 14 shots behind leader Jordan Spieth.
Starting at No. 10, he had bogeys on Nos. 11, 16 and 17, with a birdie on No. 15, to make the turn in 38. On his back nine, he had an eagle on No. 2, a bogey on No. 6 and a double bogey on No. 9 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off on No. 10 at 9:56 a.m. today with playing partners C.T. Pan and Sung Kang.