Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 70 and sits in a tie for 19th place after the first round of The Players Championship was suspended Thursday because of darkness at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event almost one year ago, is five shots behind co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge with 63 players still on the course and 12 others still yet to tee off.
Starting on No. 1, Dahmen had birdies on No. 1 and 2 with bogeys on Nos. 3 and 7 to make the turn in 36. On the back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 16 and 17 with a bogey on No. 18 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the second round, possibly at some point today, on No. 10 with playing partners Brian Gay and Corey Conners.