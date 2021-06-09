> Former Lewis-Clark State pitcher CONNOR BROGDON allowed three runs in getting just one out and was tagged with the loss Tuesday in Philadelphia’s 9-5 defeat against Atlanta.
Entering in the eighth inning, the right-hander was able to get the first out before allowing the go-ahead home run by Austin Riley on a 1-2 pitch. Dansby Swanson followed with a four-pitch walk, and Abraham Almonte singled on the next pitch. The former Warrior was lifted after that.
For the season, Brogdon now is 4-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 24 games.