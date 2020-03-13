> It’s immaterial now, but JOEL DAHMEN got off to a decent start at The Players Championship golf tournament, the final three rounds of which were scrapped late Thursday because of concerns about the coronavirus. Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 70 in the PGA event at Ponte Vedra, Fla., and was tied for 37th, nine strokes behind the leader.
