› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 22nd event of the PGA Tour season, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, starting Thursday at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, finished in a tie for 32nd place at the Memorial at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on June 6.
He will tee off at 4:25 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Martin Trainer and Ryan Armour.